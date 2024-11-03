Alaeddine Ajaraie Shines In NEUFC's Win Over Odisha FC In ISL Thriller

The hosts dominated the first half, largely thanks to Ajaraie’s precision and control. His brace gave NorthEast a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime, setting the tone for an assertive performance. Odisha FC, missing their pivotal midfielder Ahmed Jahouh due to suspension, struggled to control NorthEast’s relentless attacks in midfield. Jahouh, known for his defensive prowess and ability to deliver key passes, left a void that allowed NorthEast to exploit gaps, particularly in the opening half.