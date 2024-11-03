Alaeddine Ajaraie Shines In NEUFC's Win Over Odisha FC In ISL Thriller

In an electrifying ISL matchup on Sunday, NorthEast United FC triumphed over Odisha FC, with Moroccan sensation Alaeddine Ajaraie continuing his remarkable debut season form. Ajaraie netted twice and provided a crucial assist, securing a full three points for NEUFC in their home victory.
The hosts dominated the first half, largely thanks to Ajaraie’s precision and control. His brace gave NorthEast a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime, setting the tone for an assertive performance. Odisha FC, missing their pivotal midfielder Ahmed Jahouh due to suspension, struggled to control NorthEast’s relentless attacks in midfield. Jahouh, known for his defensive prowess and ability to deliver key passes, left a void that allowed NorthEast to exploit gaps, particularly in the opening half.
NEUFC’s strong midfield presence, spearheaded by Mohamed Bemammer, played a significant role. Bemammer’s physicality and ball control helped the Highlanders dominate possession and create continuous opportunities for their forwards. The Indian pair of Parthib Gogoi and Jithin MS also contributed with dynamic wing play, keeping Odisha's defence under constant pressure through accurate crosses and sharp runs.
Odisha regrouped in the second half, bringing on Moroccan winger Hugo Boumous, who had an immediate impact. Boumous’ long passes and crosses disrupted NEUFC’s defensive setup and ultimately led to a solo goal, narrowing the gap. Diego Mauricio further intensified the comeback effort with a powerful free-kick in the closing moments, bringing Odisha closer.
However, it was Ajaraie’s night to shine. His skilful goals extended his scoring streak to seven consecutive games, totalling nine goals and four assists this season. With 13 goal contributions in seven matches, Ajaraie’s debut ISL season is quickly setting records and elevating NorthEast United as a formidable force in the league.