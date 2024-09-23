ISL: Valiant NEUFC Fall 3-2 To Mighty Mohun Bagan

In an action-packed Indian Super League 2024-25 match at Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant staged a thrilling comeback to defeat NorthEast United 3-2 on Monday.
The game got off to a fiery start with NorthEast United’s Mohammed Ali Bemammer scoring a stunning goal in just the fourth minute, drilling a powerful shot from outside the box into the bottom left corner.
Mohun Bagan responded quickly, as 21-year-old Dippendu Biswas rose to the occasion, heading in a perfect freekick from Dimitri Petratos just six minutes later to make it 1-1.
The visitors, however, regained the lead in the 24th minute when Alaeddine Ajaraie finished off a brilliant counter-attack initiated by Jithin M.S., putting NorthEast United back in front.
But Mohun Bagan weren’t done yet. Captain Subhasish Bose took advantage of a fumble by NEUFC’s keeper Gurmeet Singh, calmly slotting the ball into the net from close range to level the score once more.
With the clock ticking down, substitute Jason Cummings played the hero, scoring the match-winner in the 87th minute. The striker coolly finished a pass from Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box, sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for the home side.
NEUFC take on Kerala Blasters in their next game at home in Guwahati, while Mohun Bagan will travel to Bengaluru to face Sunil Chhetri's men.