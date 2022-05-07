American Billionaire Todd Boehly Completes Purchase Of Chelsea FC

Chelsea Football Club playing in the English Premier League on Saturday announced that terms have been agreed for a takeover by a group led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss.

The group is headed by Todd Boehly, part owner of basketball team Los Angeles Dodgers. It also includes US investment firm Clearlake Capital providing the financial backing.

Out of the total investment, 2.5 billion pounds will be applied for the purchase of the club’s shares and the proceeds will be deposited into a frozen bank account in the United Kingdom.

The fund will be entirely donated to charitable causes as confirmed earlier by previous owner and oligarch Roman Abramovich.