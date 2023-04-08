Angry Fans React to Another Failure by ‘Riyan Parag’ in IPL 2023

Local boy Riyan Parag once again failed to score big and was dismissed cheaply in the 11th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Barsapara stadium here in Guwahati on Saturday.

Parag has been going through a lean patch as he is struggling to manufacture runs in almost all the IPL seasons.

On Saturday, Parag was dismissed for 7 off 11 balls in the 14th over by DC’s Rovman Powell.

This was Rovman Powell's first IPL Wicket. He made his IPL debut in 2022.

Notably, Parag came out to bat at a crucial stage of the game when Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost their skipper Sanju Samson for a duck in the 10th over.

He joined hands with in-form Jos Buttler but failed to create any impact with the bat.

The fans on Twitter were very disappointed with Riyan for his flop show and inconsistency with the bat for the Royals.

A few of them also bashed him for his back to back poor performance with the bat.

One of the users also leveled him as “biggest fraud of IPL”.

In his IPL career, Riyan Parag has played 50 matches to date and scored 565 runs. His batting average is 16.35. His highest score being 56 runs.

Parag has hit 42 fours and 24 sixes.