Angry Fans React to Another Failure by ‘Riyan Parag’ in IPL 2023

Local boy Riyan Parag once again failed to score big and was dismissed cheaply in the 11th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Barsapara stadium here in Guwahati on Saturday.
Parag has been going through a lean patch as he is struggling to manufacture runs in almost all the IPL seasons.
On Saturday, Parag was dismissed for 7 off 11 balls in the 14th over by DC’s Rovman Powell.
This was Rovman Powell's first IPL Wicket. He made his IPL debut in 2022.
Notably, Parag came out to bat at a crucial stage of the game when Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost their skipper Sanju Samson for a duck in the 10th over.
He joined hands with in-form Jos Buttler but failed to create any impact with the bat.
The fans on Twitter were very disappointed with Riyan for his flop show and inconsistency with the bat for the Royals.
A few of them also bashed him for his back to back poor performance with the bat.
One of the users also leveled him as “biggest fraud of IPL”.
In his IPL career, Riyan Parag has played 50 matches to date and scored 565 runs. His batting average is 16.35. His highest score being 56 runs.
Parag has hit 42 fours and 24 sixes.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals scored 199 for the loss of four against the DC.
Earlier, opening the innings after DC’s skipper David Warner opted to bowl first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler gave RR a roaring start by putting on 98 runs for the first wicket in just 8.3 overs.
While Jaiswal slammed 60 off 31 balls, the seasoned Buttler struck 79 in 51 deliveries. Later, Shimron Hetmyer blasted a 21-ball 39 and remained not out.
For DC, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with two wickets for 36 runs.