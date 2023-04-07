Delhi Capitals Open Their First Cricket Academy in Northeast

The JSW-GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals has joined hands with ICON Sports Academy to open their first DC Cricket Academy in the Northeast.

The collaboration between ICON Sports Academy and Delhi Capitals began in January 2023, but the official announcement about the new DC Cricket Academy was made during a press conference in Guwahati on Friday.

The announcement was made in the presence of Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly; Head Coach, Ricky Ponting; Assistant Coach, Pravin Amre; Assistant Coach, Shane Watson and Head of DC Cricket Academies Jagrit Anand along with Secretary, Icon Group of Institutes Debashish Bora; Vice President Assam Cricket Association Rajdeep Ojha and Head Coach, DC ICON Academies Syed Zuffri Zakaria.

It is learnt that the DC ICON Sports Academy is the first cricket facility in Guwahati, which has an indoor training area. The academy also provides accommodation facilities and multiple turfs for several budding cricketers to hone their skills.

“The youngsters in the Northeastern region have a great opportunity to grow as cricketers with the support of highly qualified BCCI level 2 coaches and world-class training facilities,” a Delhi Capitals press statement reads.

Speaking about the association with ICON Sports Academy, Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket said, “The Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy in Guwahati will give many young boys and girls an opportunity to train in good gear and pitches. I am certain that we will see cricketers from the northeastern region play for India with the support of the Delhi Capitals.”

Meanwhile, Syed Zuffri Zakaria, Head Coach, DC Icon Academies spoke about the facilities in the training centre. “We have an ultra-modern indoor cricket facility at one of the ICON School premises in Guwahati. The training facility consists of four indoor Astroturf wickets along with a small ground for students to practice fielding,” said Syed Zuffri Zakaria.

The Delhi Capitals also stated that the DC Academies are an initiative of the franchise to promote cricket at the grassroots across the country.

“The Delhi Capitals have successfully set up 14 centres in six states. As many as four players are part of different IPL franchises. One of them includes ICC U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull, who is currently part of the Delhi Capitals squad,” added the press statement.