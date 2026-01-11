Another Day, Another Milestone As Virat Kohli Goes Past Sangakkara To Become...

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious career on Sunday, overtaking former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket across all formats.

Advertisment

The landmark was achieved during India’s run chase against New Zealand in the opening ODI, where Kohli began his innings needing 42 runs to surpass Sangakkara’s aggregate of 28,016 runs. Displaying his customary calm and authority in a pressure situation, the former India captain reached the mark with ease.

At the end of 32 overs, Kohli was unbeaten on 71 from 71 deliveries, with India well placed at 191 for 2 while pursuing a stiff target of 301. His assured innings ensured the required run rate remained under control and firmly tilted the contest in India’s favour.

Sachin Tendulkar continues to top the all-time international run-scoring chart with 34,357 runs from 664 matches. Tendulkar also finished his career with 100 international centuries and 164 half-centuries. Kohli’s latest achievement further reinforces his standing among the greatest batters the sport has produced.

Earlier, New Zealand posted a competitive 300 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs, riding on a solid top-order performance and a powerful middle-order effort from Daryl Mitchell. Opting to bowl after winning the toss, India faced early pressure as openers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls put on a steady 117-run partnership. The pair reached 50 in 10.1 overs and crossed the 100-run mark in 19.5 overs, providing New Zealand with a strong platform.

Nicholls was the first to depart after scoring 62 off 69 balls, an innings that included eight boundaries, when he was dismissed by Harshit Rana. Rana struck again shortly after, removing Conway for 56 off 67 balls, which featured six fours and a six. Will Young added 12 before being sent back by Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand’s middle order, however, was unable to fully build on the opening stand. Glenn Phillips fell for 12 to Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Hay was bowled by Prasidh Krishna after making 18, and skipper Michael Bracewell was run out by vice-captain Shreyas Iyer for 16. Zak Foulkes managed just one run before becoming Siraj’s second victim.

Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a fluent 84 from 71 balls, striking five fours and three sixes. He appeared set for a century before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna towards the end. Kristian Clarke added useful late runs, remaining unbeaten on 24 off 17 deliveries to lift New Zealand to the 300-run mark.

For India, Siraj (2/40), Harshit Rana (2/65) and Prasidh Krishna (2/60) claimed two wickets apiece, while Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 1/52. India were set a target of 301, a total that traditionally carries considerable pressure in one-day cricket.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Out of India vs New Zealand ODIs; Dhruv Jurel to Replace Him