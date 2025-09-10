Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders

The Asia Cup has been a cornerstone of Asian cricket since its inception in 1984, providing a platform where the continent’s best players battle for supremacy. Over the years, the tournament—alternating between ODI (50 overs) and T20I (20 overs) formats—has delivered some of the most memorable batting performances in the game’s history.

Among these, centuries stand out as milestones that define careers, shift momentum, and often determine the course of matches. From Sanath Jayasuriya’s dominance to Virat Kohli’s modern-day brilliance, the Asia Cup has witnessed 62 centuries by 41 different players as of the 2023 edition.

First Centuries in the Asia Cup

The first-ever hundreds in the tournament came during the 1988 edition when Pakistan’s Moin-ul-Atiq (105 vs Bangladesh) and Ijaz Ahmed (124)* both crossed the three-figure mark in the same match. This set the stage for decades of unforgettable batting feats.

Most Centuries in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I)

Player Team Matches Innings Centuries Highest Score Format(s) Special Records Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 25 24 6 130 ODI Most centuries in Asia Cup (6); 3 vs India, 3 vs Bangladesh Virat Kohli India 26 (16 ODI + 10 T20I) 22 (13 ODI + 9 T20I) 5 183 (ODI) / 122* (T20I) Both ODI & T20I Only player with centuries in both formats; highest ODI score (183) Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 24 23 4 121 ODI Most 50+ scores; 3 centuries in 2008 edition Shoaib Malik Pakistan 17 15 3 143 ODI Reliable middle-order scorer; match-winner vs India Shikhar Dhawan India 9 9 2 127 ODI Both centuries in 2018 edition Suresh Raina India 13 13 2 116* ODI Aggressive stroke player Lahiru Thirimanne Sri Lanka 8 8 2 102* ODI Scored in a final Younis Khan Pakistan 14 13 2 123* ODI Anchored key wins Shahid Afridi Pakistan 23 21 2 124 ODI Both in 2010 edition; fastest strike-rate Sachin Tendulkar India 23 21 2 112* ODI Master’s iconic 112* vs Sri Lanka Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh 18 17 2 144 ODI Bangladesh’s highest individual score in Asia Cup Babar Hayat Hong Kong 5 5 1 122 T20I First Asia Cup T20I century (2016)

Leading Century-Makers in Asia Cup History

1. Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 6 Centuries

Matches: 25 | Innings: 24 | Highest Score: 130

Jayasuriya holds the all-time record for most centuries in Asia Cup history. He notched up six ODI tons, three each against Bangladesh and India, making him the most prolific century-maker in the competition. His attacking style often gave Sri Lanka the upper hand in crucial games, including a century in the 2008 final against India.

2. Virat Kohli (India) – 5 Centuries

Matches: 16 (ODI) + 10 (T20I) | Innings: 13 + 9 | Highest Score: 183 (ODI)

Kohli is the only player to score centuries in both formats of the Asia Cup. His 183 against Pakistan in Mirpur, 2012 remains the highest individual score in the tournament’s history. In T20Is, his unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in 2022 added another record to his name.

3. Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 4 Centuries

Matches: 24 | Innings: 23 | Highest Score: 121

The elegant left-hander struckthree centuries in the 2008 edition alone, the most by any player in a single Asia Cup. Sangakkara also holds the record for the most 50+ scores in the tournament, highlighting his unmatched consistency.

4. Shoaib Malik (Pakistan) – 3 Centuries

Matches: 17 | Innings: 15 | Highest Score: 143

Malik was a dependable middle-order batter for Pakistan and scored three tons, including memorable knocks against India. His ability to anchor innings while accelerating later made him one of Asia Cup’s most reliable performers.

5. Other Notable Players with Multiple Centuries

Lahiru Thirimanne (Sri Lanka) – 2 centuries, including one in a final.

Shikhar Dhawan (India) – 2 centuries, both in the 2018 edition.

Suresh Raina (India) – 2 centuries, known for his aggressive stroke play.

Younis Khan (Pakistan) – 2 centuries, including a match-winning 123*.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) – 2 explosive centuries in the 2010 edition, one as captain.

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 2 centuries, including a match-winning 112* against Sri Lanka.

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh) – 2 centuries, with a career-best144 in 2018.

Centuries in Asia Cup ODIs

The ODI format has produced the majority of centuries. Memorable ones include:

Arjuna Ranatunga’s 131 (1997, vs India)* – a captain’s knock at home.

Virender Sehwag’s 119 (2008, vs Pakistan) – a blistering display of power-hitting.

Shahid Afridi’s 124 (2010, vs Bangladesh) – scored off just 60 balls at a strike rate above 200.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s 144 (2018, vs Sri Lanka) – one of Bangladesh’s finest Asia Cup innings.

The 2008 edition remains historic, with 13 centuries, the most in a single tournament.

Centuries in Asia Cup T20Is

Though the shorter format offers fewer opportunities, a few batters have left their mark:

Babar Hayat (Hong Kong) – First-ever T20I Asia Cup century (122 vs Oman, 2016).

Virat Kohli (India) – 122 against Afghanistan in 2022, the joint-highest T20I score in the competition.

Kohli’s feat makes him the only player with tons in both ODI and T20I editions of the Asia Cup.

Records and Insights

Most centuries overall: Sanath Jayasuriya (6).

Most centuries in a single edition: Kumar Sangakkara (3 in 2008).

Most centuries by a captain: Shahid Afridi (2 in 2010).

Most centuries by a wicketkeeper: Kumar Sangakkara (4).

Highest individual ODI score: Virat Kohli – 183 vs Pakistan (2012).

Highest individual T20I score: Virat Kohli & Babar Hayat – 122.

First Asia Cup century: Moin-ul-Atiq, Pakistan (1988, vs Bangladesh).

Centuries in finals: Atapattu, Jayasuriya, Fawad Alam, Thirimanne, and Litton Das all reached triple figures in title clashes.

The Asia Cup has given cricket some of its most iconic batting moments. From Jayasuriya’s dominance in the 1990s and 2000s, to Kohli’s modern-day brilliance, centuries in the tournament reflect not just personal milestones but turning points in continental rivalries. With legends like Sangakkara, Tendulkar, Afridi, and Dhawan also on the list, the legacy of batting excellence in the Asia Cup continues to grow.

As the tournament evolves, one thing remains certain: centuries will continue to shape Asia Cup history, etching unforgettable memories for players and fans alike.

