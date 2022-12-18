Argentina Lifts FIFA WC Trophy Defeating France on 4-2 Penalties

The much-awaited FIFA world cup comes to an end as Argentina lifts the trophy on Sunday after beating its defending champions France 4-2 on penalties.

The match had been a roller coaster for its fans as the match had a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina won with the help of keeper Emiliano Martinez as it saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired to give the country their first world title since 1986.

Argentina during the first half made 2 goals however, taking lead Kylian Mbappe scored two goals during the second which led the match to extra time.

The extra time also left its fans anxious as both the teams had scored 3-3.

The draw led the finals to penalties in which Argentina won with 4-2.

It may be mentioned that the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) Lionel Messi lifted his last world cup trophy as bid farewell to the game.