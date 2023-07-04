Argentina's World Cup Winning Goalkeeper Emi Martinez Lands In Kolkata
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the FIFA World Cup 2022 alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Monday. He was received by supporters and fans who gathered in huge numbers.
Enthusiasm surrounded the air at the airport with fans cheering for the footballer who was one of the biggest reasons behind Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar last December.
According to information received, Emi Martinez will be in Kolkata from July 3 to July 5 where he will be attending a number of events that include meet-and-greets, discussions with schoolchildren at Santosh Mitra Square, and the opening of gates at the Mohun Bagan Club with the names Pele, Diego Maradona and Garfield Sobers.
Addressing reporters at the airport, Martinez said, "I am really excited, feeling great. It was a dream (coming to India). I had promised to come to India, I am happy to be here. India is a beautiful country."
Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan's Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate on Tuesday. In the past, Diego Maradona showed 11 minutes of magic in this Mohun Bagan field. This time, another Argentine will come to Mohan Bagan.
The Argentina football team has a sizable and devoted following in Kolkata, and those supporters, who have witnessed the likes of Maradona and Messi previously, will now be rooting for Martinez, whose anticipation and swiftness helped Argentina win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after a long 36-year drought.
Martinez played a big role in Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar under Lionel Messi's captaincy. He saved two penalty shots against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal match and did the same against France in the summit clash.
Martinez, who plays for Premier League club Aston Villa, will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.
Martinez will be chief guest at a charity match. He will participate in a Maradona memorial event and spend time with underprivileged children. The Argentine footballer will also attend a few sponsor events during his two-day visit to the city.