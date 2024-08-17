Arne Slot’s Liverpool Era Kicks Off with 2-0 Win Over Ipswich Town
Liverpool’s new era under manager Arne Slot began with a strong performance as they defeated newly-promoted Ipswich Town 2-0 at Portman Road. The victory marks Slot’s first competitive win since taking over from Jurgen Klopp, making him the first Liverpool manager to win his debut league match in charge since Graeme Souness in 1991.
The Reds had a challenging first half but came alive after the break. With no shots on target in the opening 45 minutes, Liverpool’s fortunes changed in the second half. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored to secure the win, with Salah also providing an assist. Former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch praised the team’s second-half performance, describing it as “breathtaking.”
Slot made a key tactical adjustment at halftime, substituting Jarell Quansah with Ibrahima Konate. His decision paid off, as Liverpool dominated the second half, showcasing their attacking prowess. Slot acknowledged the team’s improvement, stating, “We lost far too many duels in the first half. In the second half, we were ready and showed we can play quite good football.”
Mohamed Salah, marking his first competitive game under Slot, demonstrated his importance with a goal and an assist. He has now recorded the most goals (9) and goal involvements (14, including 5 assists) on the Premier League’s opening weekend. Despite a previous public spat with Klopp, Salah appeared refreshed and sharp, though his contract situation remains a concern, with his deal expiring next summer.
Former England player Joe Cole highlighted Salah’s fitness and potential for another prolific season, while also noting the looming contract issues. Liverpool is also looking to strengthen their squad, with attempts to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi falling through.
As the season progresses, Slot will face bigger challenges in both the Premier League and Champions League. However, the win against Ipswich Town is a promising start for the new Liverpool boss. Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton suggested Liverpool could be a strong contender in the title race, emphasizing the importance of patience as Slot adapts to his new role.
Liverpool’s next steps in the transfer market and Slot’s management of the team will be closely watched as they aim to build on this encouraging debut performance.