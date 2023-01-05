Premier League Club Manchester City Partners With Jio

Manchester City has announced a new regional partnership with Jio Platforms Limited ("Jio"), that will see India's leading digital services brand become the Club's Official Mobile Communications Network Partner in India.

The partnership was enabled and supported by RISE Worldwide, a Reliance initiative, India's largest sports and entertainment company. Through this partnership, Man City and Jio will collaborate on a variety of engaging experiences that fans will be able to access through Jio's digital ecosystem comprising JioTV, MyJio, Jio STB, JioEngage and other applications and platforms, in addition to exclusive giveaways and in-market activities.

As part of the new agreement, Man City's OTT platform CITY+ will be integrated into the JioTV platform providing fans in India further access to exclusive club content including match highlights, live Manchester City Women's team and Elite Development Squad fixtures, matchday content and City Studios documentaries. JioTV, a unique proposition from Jio's digital ecosystem, is India's leading digital video platform, giving users access to over 900 channels in 16 languages across 12 genres, making it the second biggest OTT platform globally with over 350 million downloads.

In addition to the Jio brand featuring across the club's in-stadia and digital assets, as part of the new deal Jio's associate brands, RISE and Viacom18 will also leverage several partnership rights across their football and sports offerings.