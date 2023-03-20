Arunachal Organises ‘Khelo India’ to Empower Women through Sports

In a bid to empower women through sports, Arunachal Pradesh organized Khelo India ‘10 Ka Dam’ women’s weightlifting event.

The event was inaugurated on Saturday at the SAI SAG center and concluded on Sunday.

According to reports, as many as forty-seven athletes participated in sports under different categories in the event.

Kaken Doyom won the gold in the below 40 kilogram (kg) category. She lifted 45 kgs in snatch and 57 kgs in clean and jerk, for a total of 102 kgs.

The silver medal and the bronze medal in this category were bagged by Tam Aya and Sartam Chummi Rughu, respectively.

Meanwhile, Aya lifted 97 kgs (snatch 39 kgs and clean and jerk 58 kgs) in total; Rughu lifted 39 kgs in snatch and 51 kgs in clean and jerk, for a total of 90 kgs.

In the below 49 kg category, the gold medal was won by Techi Nadam with a total lift of 131 kgs (snatch 56 kgs, clean and jerk 75 kgs).

Yukar Amak lifted 53 kgs in snatch and 65 kgs in clean and jerk. It was a total of 145 kgs.

Marga lifted a total of 111 kgs (snatch 48 kgs and clean and jerk 63 kgs), while Monyi lifted a total of 94 kgs (snatch 42 kgs, clean and jerk 52 kgs).

Liza Kamsha won the gold medal in the below 59 kg category with a total lift of 171 kgs (snatch 70 kgs, clean and jerk 101 kgs).

Junmi Kitniya and Anairy Techi took the silver and bronze medal, respectively.

While Kitniya lifted 38 kgs in snatch and 48 kgs in clean and jerk (total 86 kgs), Techi lifted 34 kgs in snatch and 47 kgs in clean and jerk (total 81 kgs).

In the below 64 kg category, Posen Kongkang took the gold with a total lift of 105 kgs. She lifted 45 kgs in snatch and 60 kgs in clean and jerk.

The silver and bronze medals went to Pisa Angela and Biku Puma, respectively. Angela lifted 36 kgs in snatch and 50 kgs in clean & jerk (total 86 kgs), while Puma lifted 27 kgs in snatch and 38 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 65 kgs.

The objective of organising the event was to come up with a platform to female athletes who are unable to compete at the national or state level competitions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Arunachal Olympic Association president and Education Minister Taba Tedir, and Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso.

The Arunachal Weightlifting Association organized the event in collaboration with the SAI STC and the Indian Weightlifting Federation.