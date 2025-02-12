Assam’s MMA Fighters Set to Represent State in Kerala

Guwahati-based MMA fighters Ankon Gogoi and Ajay Singh Dhoni are set to represent Assam in the highly anticipated BodyForce Fighting Championship in Calicut, Kerala. The event, scheduled for February 16, promises intense matchups featuring some of the country’s top combat athletes.

Both fighters have undergone rigorous training at Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym under the expert guidance of MMA specialist Bhabajeet Choudhury. Months of relentless preparation have transformed them into formidable competitors, ready to showcase their skills on the national stage.

In the upcoming bouts, Ajay Singh Dhoni will face Tribhuvan, while Ankon Gogoi will lock horns with Jishnu in what is expected to be an electrifying contest.

With Assam's MMA scene gaining momentum, all eyes will be on these two fighters as they aim to make a mark and bring glory to the state.