Arunachal’s Sonam Zomba to Fight Russia’s Anna Safeeva at MFN 17

Arunachal Pradesh’s rising MMA star Sonam Zomba has been selected to participate in the high-voltage Matrix Fight Night 17 (MFN 17), scheduled to take place on August 2 in New Delhi. The prestigious event, co-founded by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, is among India’s premier MMA platforms and has become a coveted stage for fighters across the country and abroad.

Sonam Zomba will face a formidable opponent in Anna Safeeva from Russia in her upcoming bout. Despite the tough challenge ahead, Zomba is carrying forward strong momentum, having already clinched victories in MFN 15 and MFN 16. She is currently undergoing rigorous training at Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym in Assam, known for producing high-calibre athletes in the Northeast.

Zomba is being trained under the experienced guidance of MMA coach Bhawajit Choudhury, a respected name in the Indian combat sports circuit. She has also previously showcased her skills in MFN 12, 13, and 16, steadily making a name for herself in the national MMA scene.

With each fight, Sonam Zomba continues to push the boundaries for women fighters from the Northeast and is emerging as a symbol of grit, power, and persistence on the Indian MMA map. All eyes will now be on her as she steps into the cage on August 2, ready to represent the region on one of India’s biggest combat stages.

