Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Defeats India by 6 Wickets

Sri Lanka defeated team India by six wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 held in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

At first, India batted and scored 173 runs in 20 overs and Sri Lanka scored 174 and defeated team India.

In the Asia Cup Super 4 match in Dubai, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka maintained composure to lead Sri Lanka to a six-wicket victory over India.

Before Yuzvendra Chahal's triple helped India in making a comeback, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis both reached the fifty-mark.

However, the Rajapaksa-Shanaka due took Sri Lanka home with delivery to spare.

Earlier, India lost to Pakistan on September 4 in the ongoing tournament.