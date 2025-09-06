Subscribe

Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live

The Asia Cupkicks off on September 9 with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi and concludes with the final on September 28 in Dubai. Featuring top clashes like India vs Pakistan on September 14.

Abhilasha Pathak
The Asia Cup 2025 is set to bring together the continent’s cricketing giants for an exciting T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Scheduled from September 9 to September 28, 2025, the tournament will feature 19 matches across two premier venues—Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Defending champions India will look to extend their dominance, having won the Asia Cup a record eight times, while Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan aim to challenge for the crown.

Asia Cup 2025 Teams and Groups

The eight teams are divided into two groups:

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

The top two teams from each group will advance to theSuper Four stage, followed by the final on September 28, 2025, in Dubai.

Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule (Indian Standard Time)

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
Sep 9, 2025Afghanistan vs Hong Kong7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sep 10, 2025India vs UAE7:30 PMDubai
Sep 11, 2025Bangladesh vs Hong Kong7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sep 12, 2025Pakistan vs Oman7:30 PMDubai
Sep 13, 2025Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sep 14, 2025India vs Pakistan7:30 PMDubai
Sep 15, 2025UAE vs Oman3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sep 16, 2025Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong7:30 PMDubai
Sep 17, 2025Bangladesh vs Afghanistan7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sep 18, 2025Pakistan vs UAE7:30 PMDubai
Sep 19, 2025Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sep 19, 2025India vs Oman7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sep 20–26, 2025Super Four Stage7:30 PMDubai & Abu Dhabi
Sep 28, 2025Final7:30 PMDubai

Venues and Match Timings

  • Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Hosts 11 matches including the final (capacity 25,000).

  • Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Hosts 8 group and Super Four matches.

  • Match Timings: Evening matches begin at 7:30 PM IST, with occasional afternoon fixtures at 3:30 PM IST.

Key Fixtures to Watch

  • India vs Pakistan: September 14, 2025, in Dubai – the most anticipated clash of the tournament.

  • If both teams qualify for the Super Four, they will meet again on September 21, 2025, in Dubai.

  • A potential third showdown could happen if both reach the final on September 28.

Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025

  • Abhishek Sharma (India): Known for his explosive strike rate in T20s.

  • Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): World-class spinner and team captain with a decade of T20 experience.

  • Hasan Nawaz (Pakistan): Young batter with a strike rate of 174.

  • Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): Consistent top-order scorer.

  • Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): Key fast bowler with impressive T20 stats.

Star Players Missing the Tournament

  • Babar Azam (Pakistan)

  • Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)

  • Rishabh Pant (India)

  • Mohammed Siraj (India)

  • Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)

Asia Cup History: Past Winners

  • India – 8 titles (most successful team)

  • Sri Lanka – 6 titles

  • Pakistan – 2 titles

Recent Champions:

  • 2023: India (beat Sri Lanka in Colombo)

  • 2022: Sri Lanka

  • 2018: India

Tickets and Live Streaming

  • Tickets: Available online and at official booths in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

  • Live Broadcast: Matches will air on official sports channels across regions.

  • Live Streaming: Available on authorized OTT platforms offering Asia Cup 2025 coverage.

The Asia Cup promises to be a thrilling tournament with high-stakes matches, including the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clashes. With star players, packed venues, and a T20 format tailored for excitement, fans can look forward to nearly three weeks of unforgettable cricket in the UAE.

FAQ

When is Asia Cup 2025 scheduled?
A: From September 9 to September 28, 2025, in the UAE.
How many teams are playing?
A: Eight teams divided into two groups.
When is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025?
A: September 14, 2025, in Dubai.

2025 Asia Cup