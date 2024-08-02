Women’s Asia Cup Winners List 2004 to 2024

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of women's cricket across the continent. What began as a modest two-team affair in 2004 has blossomed into a high-stakes competition featuring eight nations, showcasing the burgeoning talent pool in Asia.
India's dominance has been a hallmark of the tournament, with the team securing seven titles out of eight editions. However, the 2024 edition scripted a new chapter as Sri Lanka, playing on home turf, dethroned the champions. This historic victory not only signaled a changing of the guard but also underscored the growing competitiveness of women's cricket in the region.
Beyond the thrilling contests and record-breaking performances, the tournament has played a crucial role in elevating the status of women's cricket in Asia. It has provided a platform for emerging stars to shine, inspiring millions of young girls to pick up the bat and ball. As the competition continues to expand and evolve, it promises to be a catalyst for further growth and development of women's cricket in the years to come.
India's dominance in the Women's Asia Cup is a well-established narrative. The inaugural edition in 2004, a five-match ODI series featuring only India and Sri Lanka, set the stage for this supremacy. Led by Mamatha Maben, who claimed ten wickets, India emerged victorious, with Anju Jain's match-winning knock and Anjum Chopra's all-round brilliance earning player accolades.
This trend continued through the years, with India securing seven titles out of eight editions. The 2022 edition, under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy, saw another Indian triumph, with Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma shining as player of the match and tournament respectively.
The Women's Asia Cup has undeniably played a pivotal role in nurturing and showcasing women's cricket talent in Asia. From its humble beginnings as a bilateral contest, the tournament has evolved into a highly competitive platform, reflecting the growing stature of women's cricket in the region.
While India's dominance has been a consistent feature, the 2024 triumph of Sri Lanka signifies a changing landscape and promises an even more exciting future for the tournament. As the competition continues to expand and the level of competition rises, the Women's Asia Cup is poised to become a premier event on the global cricketing calendar.
The tournament has not only produced thrilling matches and record-breaking performances but has also inspired countless young girls to pursue their cricketing dreams. With each passing edition, the Women's Asia Cup is leaving an enduring legacy, shaping the future of women's cricket in Asia and beyond.