Women’s Asia Cup Winners List 2004 to 2024

The Women's Asia Cup 2024 marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of women's cricket across the continent. What began as a modest two-team affair in 2004 has blossomed into a high-stakes competition featuring eight nations, showcasing the burgeoning talent pool in Asia.

India's dominance has been a hallmark of the tournament, with the team securing seven titles out of eight editions. However, the 2024 edition scripted a new chapter as Sri Lanka, playing on home turf, dethroned the champions. This historic victory not only signaled a changing of the guard but also underscored the growing competitiveness of women's cricket in the region.

Beyond the thrilling contests and record-breaking performances, the tournament has played a crucial role in elevating the status of women's cricket in Asia. It has provided a platform for emerging stars to shine, inspiring millions of young girls to pick up the bat and ball. As the competition continues to expand and evolve, it promises to be a catalyst for further growth and development of women's cricket in the years to come.

Women’s Asia Cup Winner List Year Wise: 2004 to 2024