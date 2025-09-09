Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad

The stage is set for the Asia Cup 2025, with India looking to extend their dominance in continental cricket. The tournament, held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28, will feature eight teams battling in the T20 format.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup promises high-intensity clashes, with the India vs Pakistan group-stage match on September 14 already marked as the most anticipated fixture of the competition.

Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Live in India

Fans in India can enjoy theAsia Cup 2025 live on Sony Sports Network with broadcasts in multiple languages.

TV Channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD (English) Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD (English) Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi) Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu)

Online Streaming: Available on the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.



India’s Asia Cup Legacy

India enter the tournament as the defending champions and the most successful team in Asia Cup history, boasting eight titles. Sri Lanka follow with six championships, while Pakistan have lifted the trophy twice.

Since its inception in 1983, the Asia Cup has alternated between ODI and T20 formats. The 2025 edition is being played in the T20 format as preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

This Asia Cup will be India’s first multi-nation tournament without stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired after the team’s T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav leads a balanced 15-member squad, supported by vice-captain Shubman Gill. The squad combines in-form youngsters, IPL stars, and experienced bowlers.

Player Role Suryakumar Yadav (C) Batter Shubman Gill (VC) Batter Abhishek Sharma All-rounder Tilak Varma Batter Hardik Pandya All-rounder Shivam Dube All-rounder Axar Patel All-rounder Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper-Batter Jasprit Bumrah Fast Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Spinner Arshdeep Singh Fast Bowler Kuldeep Yadav Spinner Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper-Batter Harshit Rana Fast Bowler Rinku Singh Batter

Standby Players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Asia Cup 2025 Teams & Groups

Group A Group B India Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh UAE (Hosts) Afghanistan Oman Hong Kong China

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Schedule (IST)

Date Match Time (IST) Stage Sep 10 (Wed) India vs UAE 8:00 PM Group A Sep 14 (Sun) India vs Pakistan 8:00 PM Group A Sep 19 (Fri) India vs Oman 8:00 PM Group A Sep 21 (Sun)* Group A Q1 vs Group A Q2 8:00 PM Super 4s Sep 23 (Tue)* Group A Q1 vs Group B Q2 8:00 PM Super 4s Sep 26 (Fri)* Group A Q1 vs Group B Q1 8:00 PM Super 4s Sep 28 (Sun)* Final 8:00 PM Championship



Most matches start at 8:00 PM IST. The UAE vs Oman clash on Sep 15 begins at 5:30 PM IST.

Key Highlights

Tournament Dates: September 9 – 28, 2025

Format: T20 (19 matches total)

Venues: Dubai & Abu Dhabi

India’s Big Match: vs Pakistan on September 14, 8:00 PM IST

Defending Champions: India

The Asia Cup 2025 marks the beginning of a new era for Indian cricket, with Suryakumar Yadav leading a youthful yet formidable squad. With the spotlight firmly on the India vs Pakistan clash on September 14, and the possibility of more encounters in the Super 4s or even the final, the excitement levels are sky-high.

Fans in India can catch every ball on Sony Sports channels and SonyLIV, while the global audience can tune in via respective broadcasters. With 19 matches packed into three weeks, the tournament promises high-octane cricket, rivalries, and unforgettable moments in the UAE.

