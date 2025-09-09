Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off in the UAE from September 9 to 28, bringing together the top Asian cricket nations for 19 thrilling T20 clashes. With power-packed group games, the Super Four stage, and a grand final in Dubai, fans across the globe are eager to catch every moment—especially the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match on September 14.
Whether you’re in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, or elsewhere, here’s your complete guide to where and how to stream Asia Cup live on TV and online.
Asia Cup 2025 Streaming Providers by Country
|Region / Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Service
|How to Watch
|India
|Sony Sports Network (TV), Sony LIV (App/Web)
|Subscription-based; available in multiple regional languages
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV (via Sling TV)
|$10/month via Sling TV (Desi Binge Plus / Dakshin Flex)
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|TNT Sports (TV & App), discovery+
|Available through Sky, BT, Virgin, EE, or standalone subscription
|Australia & New Zealand
|Yupp TV (Online/Smart Devices)
|Subscription-based streaming
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha & Myco Apps
|Free streaming in Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Sirsa TV
|TV coverage
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole, Toffee Apps
|TV & Online streaming
|Middle East & North Africa
|STARZPLAY (CricLife MAX), eLife TV
|Local TV & Apps
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport (TV & Online)
|Standard sports packages
How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Online
Watching the Asia Cup live is easy if you follow these steps:
Download the official streaming app for your country (Sony LIV, Willow TV, Yupp TV, TNT Sports, etc.).
Purchase a subscription if required (most platforms require paid access).
Login with credentials and check match timings adjusted to your local timezone.
Ensure a stable internet connection for smooth viewing on smart TVs, phones, laptops, or tablets.
Teams & Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|India
|Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|Oman
|Hong Kong
|United Arab Emirates
|Sri Lanka
Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule (ET Time)
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|Venue
|Sep 9
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|10:30 AM
|Abu Dhabi
|Sep 10
|UAE vs India
|10:30 AM
|Dubai
|Sep 11
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|10:30 AM
|Abu Dhabi
|Sep 12
|Oman vs Pakistan
|10:30 AM
|Dubai
|Sep 13
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|10:30 AM
|Abu Dhabi
|Sep 14
|India vs Pakistan (Blockbuster)
|10:30 AM
|Dubai
|Sep 15
|UAE vs Oman (8 AM) Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka (10:30 AM)
|Abu Dhabi / Dubai
|Sep 16
|Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
|10:30 AM
|Abu Dhabi
|Sep 17
|UAE vs Pakistan
|10:30 AM
|Dubai
|Sep 18
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|10:30 AM
|Abu Dhabi
|Sep 19
|India vs Oman
|10:30 AM
|Dubai
|Sep 20–26
|Super Four Stage (Teams TBC)
|10:30 AM
|Dubai / Abu Dhabi
|Sep 28
|Final
|10:30 AM
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Asia Cup 2025 Venues
Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Dubai) – Hosts the Final on September 28
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)
Can You Watch on Mobile?
Yes! All major broadcasters—Sony LIV, Willow TV, Yupp TV, TNT Sports, Rabbithole, Tamasha, Myco, and SuperSport—offer mobile apps for seamless live streaming.
Detail of Matches
Tournament Dates: September 9 – 28, 2025
Format: T20 (19 matches)
Hosts: United Arab Emirates (Dubai & Abu Dhabi)
Free Options: PTV Sports, Tamasha, Myco (Pakistan)
Big Match: India vs Pakistan – September 14
The Asia Cup promises high-voltage T20 action, bringing together cricketing giants like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, along with rising teams such as Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong. With broadcasting and streaming platforms covering every corner of the globe, fans won’t miss a single six, wicket, or nail-biting finish.
Whether you’re watching on Sony LIV in India, Willow TV in the US, TNT Sports in the UK, or Yupp TV in Australia, the excitement is just a click away. And for fans in Pakistan, free access via PTV Sports, Tamasha, and Myco makes the tournament even more accessible.
