Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide

The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE from September 9–28, features 19 T20 matches including the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash. Fans worldwide can watch live via Sony LIV (India), Willow TV (US/Canada), TNT Sports (UK), Yupp TV (Australia).

Abhilasha Pathak
asia cup 1

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off in the UAE from September 9 to 28, bringing together the top Asian cricket nations for 19 thrilling T20 clashes. With power-packed group games, the Super Four stage, and a grand final in Dubai, fans across the globe are eager to catch every moment—especially the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match on September 14.

Whether you’re in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, or elsewhere, here’s your complete guide to where and how to stream Asia Cup live on TV and online.

 Asia Cup 2025 Streaming Providers by Country

Region / CountryBroadcaster / Streaming ServiceHow to Watch
IndiaSony Sports Network (TV), Sony LIV (App/Web)Subscription-based; available in multiple regional languages
United States & CanadaWillow TV (via Sling TV)$10/month via Sling TV (Desi Binge Plus / Dakshin Flex)
United Kingdom & IrelandTNT Sports (TV & App), discovery+Available through Sky, BT, Virgin, EE, or standalone subscription
Australia & New ZealandYupp TV (Online/Smart Devices)Subscription-based streaming
PakistanPTV Sports (TV), Tamasha & Myco AppsFree streaming in Pakistan
Sri LankaSirsa TVTV coverage
BangladeshGazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole, Toffee AppsTV & Online streaming
Middle East & North AfricaSTARZPLAY (CricLife MAX), eLife TVLocal TV & Apps
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport (TV & Online)Standard sports packages

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Online

Watching the Asia Cup live is easy if you follow these steps:

  1. Download the official streaming app for your country (Sony LIV, Willow TV, Yupp TV, TNT Sports, etc.).

  2. Purchase a subscription if required (most platforms require paid access).

  3. Login with credentials and check match timings adjusted to your local timezone.

  4. Ensure a stable internet connection for smooth viewing on smart TVs, phones, laptops, or tablets.

 Teams & Groups

Group AGroup B
IndiaAfghanistan
PakistanBangladesh
OmanHong Kong
United Arab EmiratesSri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule (ET Time)

DateMatchTime (ET)Venue
Sep 9Afghanistan vs Hong Kong10:30 AMAbu Dhabi
Sep 10UAE vs India10:30 AMDubai
Sep 11Bangladesh vs Hong Kong10:30 AMAbu Dhabi
Sep 12Oman vs Pakistan10:30 AMDubai
Sep 13Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka10:30 AMAbu Dhabi
Sep 14India vs Pakistan (Blockbuster)10:30 AMDubai
Sep 15UAE vs Oman (8 AM) Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka (10:30 AM)Abu Dhabi / Dubai
Sep 16Afghanistan vs Bangladesh10:30 AMAbu Dhabi
Sep 17UAE vs Pakistan10:30 AMDubai
Sep 18Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka10:30 AMAbu Dhabi
Sep 19India vs Oman10:30 AMDubai
Sep 20–26Super Four Stage (Teams TBC)10:30 AMDubai / Abu Dhabi
Sep 28Final10:30 AMDubai International Cricket Stadium

Asia Cup 2025 Venues

  • Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Dubai) – Hosts the Final on September 28

  • Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)

Can You Watch on Mobile?

Yes! All major broadcasters—Sony LIV, Willow TV, Yupp TV, TNT Sports, Rabbithole, Tamasha, Myco, and SuperSport—offer mobile apps for seamless live streaming.

 Detail of Matches

  • Tournament Dates: September 9 – 28, 2025

  • Format: T20 (19 matches)

  • Hosts: United Arab Emirates (Dubai & Abu Dhabi)

  • Free Options: PTV Sports, Tamasha, Myco (Pakistan)

  • Big Match: India vs Pakistan – September 14

The Asia Cup promises high-voltage T20 action, bringing together cricketing giants like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, along with rising teams such as Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong. With broadcasting and streaming platforms covering every corner of the globe, fans won’t miss a single six, wicket, or nail-biting finish.

Whether you’re watching on Sony LIV in India, Willow TV in the US, TNT Sports in the UK, or Yupp TV in Australia, the excitement is just a click away. And for fans in Pakistan, free access via PTV Sports, Tamasha, and Myco makes the tournament even more accessible.

FAQ

Q1: When is the Asia Cup 2025 taking place?
The Asia Cup 2025 will be played from September 9 to September 28, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates.
2: Where is the Asia Cup 2025 being held?
All matches are hosted in the UAE across two venues: Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Dubai) and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi).
Q3: How many matches will be played in Asia Cup 2025?
The tournament will feature a total of 19 T20 matches, including group stages, Super Four games, and the final.

