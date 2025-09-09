Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off in the UAE from September 9 to 28, bringing together the top Asian cricket nations for 19 thrilling T20 clashes. With power-packed group games, the Super Four stage, and a grand final in Dubai, fans across the globe are eager to catch every moment—especially the blockbuster India vs Pakistan match on September 14.

Whether you’re in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, or elsewhere, here’s your complete guide to where and how to stream Asia Cup live on TV and online.

Asia Cup 2025 Streaming Providers by Country

Region / Country Broadcaster / Streaming Service How to Watch India Sony Sports Network (TV), Sony LIV (App/Web) Subscription-based; available in multiple regional languages United States & Canada Willow TV (via Sling TV) $10/month via Sling TV (Desi Binge Plus / Dakshin Flex) United Kingdom & Ireland TNT Sports (TV & App), discovery+ Available through Sky, BT, Virgin, EE, or standalone subscription Australia & New Zealand Yupp TV (Online/Smart Devices) Subscription-based streaming Pakistan PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha & Myco Apps Free streaming in Pakistan Sri Lanka Sirsa TV TV coverage Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole, Toffee Apps TV & Online streaming Middle East & North Africa STARZPLAY (CricLife MAX), eLife TV Local TV & Apps Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport (TV & Online) Standard sports packages

How to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Online

Watching the Asia Cup live is easy if you follow these steps:

Download the official streaming app for your country (Sony LIV, Willow TV, Yupp TV, TNT Sports, etc.). Purchase a subscription if required (most platforms require paid access). Login with credentials and check match timings adjusted to your local timezone. Ensure a stable internet connection for smooth viewing on smart TVs, phones, laptops, or tablets.

Teams & Groups

Group A Group B India Afghanistan Pakistan Bangladesh Oman Hong Kong United Arab Emirates Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule (ET Time)

Date Match Time (ET) Venue Sep 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong 10:30 AM Abu Dhabi Sep 10 UAE vs India 10:30 AM Dubai Sep 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 10:30 AM Abu Dhabi Sep 12 Oman vs Pakistan 10:30 AM Dubai Sep 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 10:30 AM Abu Dhabi Sep 14 India vs Pakistan (Blockbuster) 10:30 AM Dubai Sep 15 UAE vs Oman (8 AM) Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka (10:30 AM) Abu Dhabi / Dubai Sep 16 Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 10:30 AM Abu Dhabi Sep 17 UAE vs Pakistan 10:30 AM Dubai Sep 18 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 10:30 AM Abu Dhabi Sep 19 India vs Oman 10:30 AM Dubai Sep 20–26 Super Four Stage (Teams TBC) 10:30 AM Dubai / Abu Dhabi Sep 28 Final 10:30 AM Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Asia Cup 2025 Venues

Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Dubai) – Hosts the Final on September 28

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi)

Can You Watch on Mobile?

Yes! All major broadcasters—Sony LIV, Willow TV, Yupp TV, TNT Sports, Rabbithole, Tamasha, Myco, and SuperSport—offer mobile apps for seamless live streaming.

Detail of Matches

Tournament Dates : September 9 – 28, 2025

Format : T20 (19 matches)

Hosts : United Arab Emirates (Dubai & Abu Dhabi)

Free Options : PTV Sports, Tamasha, Myco (Pakistan)

Big Match: India vs Pakistan – September 14

The Asia Cup promises high-voltage T20 action, bringing together cricketing giants like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, along with rising teams such as Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong. With broadcasting and streaming platforms covering every corner of the globe, fans won’t miss a single six, wicket, or nail-biting finish.

Whether you’re watching on Sony LIV in India, Willow TV in the US, TNT Sports in the UK, or Yupp TV in Australia, the excitement is just a click away. And for fans in Pakistan, free access via PTV Sports, Tamasha, and Myco makes the tournament even more accessible.

FAQ Q. Q1: When is the Asia Cup 2025 taking place? A. The Asia Cup 2025 will be played from September 9 to September 28, 2025, in the United Arab Emirates. Q. 2: Where is the Asia Cup 2025 being held? A. All matches are hosted in the UAE across two venues: Dubai International Cricket Stadium (Dubai) and Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium (Abu Dhabi). Q. Q3: How many matches will be played in Asia Cup 2025? A. The tournament will feature a total of 19 T20 matches, including group stages, Super Four games, and the final.

