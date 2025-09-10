Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE, Match 2 – Who Will Emerge Victorious in Dubai?

The Asia Cup 2025 is underway, and the spotlight shifts to Match 2, where hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) lock horns with India on Wednesday, September 10, at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This clash marks India’s campaign opener as they look to begin their title defense under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

IND vs UAE Match Preview Table

Category Details Match India vs United Arab Emirates, Match 2 – Asia Cup 2025 Date & Time Wednesday, September 10, 2025 – 8:00 PM IST Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Broadcast & Streaming Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV (App & Website), YuppTV (App & Website) Pitch Report Dry surface, assists seamers early and spinners later; par score 170–180 Head-to-Head (T20Is) Played: 1 • India Won: 1 • UAE Won: 0 India Probable XI Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh UAE Probable XI Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh Probable Best Batter Suryakumar Yadav (India) – Impactful stroke-maker, key in middle order Probable Best Bowler Arshdeep Singh (India) – Leading wicket-taker, effective in powerplay & death overs Match Prediction India Favorites – Superior squad depth and experience likely to overpower UAE

India’s Road to the Tournament

The Men in Blue have not featured in a T20I series for several months, their last outing being earlier this year against England. Since then, most players have been occupied with the 2025 Indian Premier League, ensuring they come into the Asia Cup with solid match practice.

With Suryakumar Yadav captaining the side, India’s batting unit will rely heavily on the likes of Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh, while Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the bowling attack. The blend of youth and experience provides India with the edge to start their campaign strong.

UAE’s Return with Home Advantage

After a nine-year hiatus, UAE are back in the Asia Cup and will look to make home advantage count. Captain Muhammad Waseem, in fine batting form, anchors the side.

Key highlights:

Waseem and Alishan Sharafu open the innings.

Middle-order stability comes from Haider Ali and newcomer Simranjeet Singh.

The bowling attack will rely on Junaid Siddique, Sagheer Khan, and Rohid Khan for early breakthroughs.

UAE’s Probable XI:

Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Sagheer Khan, Akif Raja, Ethan D’Souza

UAE’s Build-Up and Strengths

The UAE enter the competition on the back of a mixed tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan. Though they suffered losses, the team showed flashes of promise that they will look to capitalize on against India.

Captain Muhammad Waseem will be the key at the top of the order, supported by batters like Rahul Chopra, Haider Ali, and Simranjeet Singh. In the bowling department, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Rohid Khan will be expected to deliver breakthroughs. Playing at home could provide them with a much-needed confidence boost against a formidable opponent.

Match Details

Fixture : India vs United Arab Emirates, Match 2 – Asia Cup 2025

Date & Time : Wednesday, September 10, 8:00 PM IST

Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Broadcast & Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SonyLIV, YuppTV

Head-to-Head: India’s Dominance

Played : 1

India Won : 1

UAE Won: 0

Their only encounter came during the 2016 Asia Cup, where India defeated UAE by 9 wickets. UAE were restricted to 82 runs, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah starring with the ball. Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh then finished the chase with ease.

Pitch Report – Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Dubai surface has historically been on the slower side. Early in the innings, seamers can extract bounce and movement with the new ball, but as the match progresses, spinners come into play with grip and turn. Batting isn’t the easiest task here, and teams will aim for a par score of 170-180 while batting first.

Balanced surface assisting both pacers and spinners.

Pacers account for 64% of wickets, while spinners dominate middle overs.

Teams chasing win 59% of matches under lights.

Average score: 144 – moderately challenging.

Weather: Clear skies, no interruptions expected.

Probable Playing XIs

India (IND):

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh

United Arab Emirates (UAE):

Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

Players to Watch Out For

Best Batter: Suryakumar Yadav

All eyes will be on Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is returning from surgery and will be eager to make an impact. Known for his unorthodox shot-making and ability to accelerate at will, SKY could play the decisive role in guiding India to a winning start.

Best Bowler: Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has emerged as India’s most reliable wicket-taker in T20Is. With his ability to strike in the powerplay and execute variations in the death overs, he remains a potent weapon against the UAE batting unit.

Match Prediction – IND vs UAE

While the UAE have home advantage and a few promising youngsters, India’s overall depth in both batting and bowling makes them the overwhelming favorites. With the likes of Suryakumar, Bumrah, and Arshdeep in prime form, the Men in Blue are well-placed to begin their Asia Cup 2025 journey with a victory.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide