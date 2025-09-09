Asia Cup 2025 Opener: Afghanistan Face Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi Tonight

The wait is almost over. In just two hours, Afghanistan will take on Hong Kong in the opening clash of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The continental tournament, being played in the T20 format, brings together eight teams—India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Oman, and hosts UAE. Group A features India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The top two from each group will advance to the Super Fours, followed by the final.

Conditions in Abu Dhabi

At the scheduled 8 PM IST start, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to hover around 36°C. While the skies may remain partly cloudy, there is no threat of rain and dew is unlikely to play a major role.

The Pitch

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium surface is known for producing a fair contest between bat and ball. Long boundaries and a slow outfield may challenge batters looking to clear the fence. Afghanistan, who have included four specialist spinners, are expected to bank on turn from the pitch. Captains may prefer to bat first under the conditions.

Predicted XIs

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Anshy Rath, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ali Hassan, Ehsan Khan.

With Rashid Khan leading a spin-heavy attack and Hong Kong eager to make an impact, cricket fans can expect a fiery start to the Asia Cup.

