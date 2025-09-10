Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), bringing together eight nations for the biggest edition in the tournament’s history. Played in the T20I format, the competition not only offers high-octane cricket action but also comes with an increased prize pool, making it the richest Asia Cup to date.

Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money (USD) Approx. Value in INR Winners $300,000 ₹2.6 Crore Runners-up $150,000 ₹1.3 Crore

Teams Participating

Eight teams will compete for continental glory this year. Five nations earned direct entry, while three others qualified through the ACC Premier Cup for associate nations.

Direct entrants:

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

ACC Premier Cup qualifiers:

United Arab Emirates (Hosts)

Oman

Hong Kong China

The presence of associate nations alongside the cricketing powerhouses promises to make the tournament more exciting and unpredictable.

India’s Campaign Path

Defending champions India, who have won the Asia Cup a record eight times, enter the tournament as strong favorites. Despite the absence of veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following their T20 retirements, the team looks confident under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

India’s group stage schedule:

First Match : vs UAE on September 10, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Big Clash : vs Pakistan on September 14, Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Final Group Match: vs Oman, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The possibility of multiple India vs Pakistan encounters — potentially in the group stage, Super Four, and even the final — has fans across the globe buzzing with anticipation.

Tournament Format

Group Stage : Eight teams divided into two groups.

Super Four : Top two teams from each group advance.

Final: The best two from the Super Four face off onSeptember 28.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 on the horizon, this Asia Cup doubles up as crucial preparation for all teams involved.

Why Asia Cup 2025 Matters

Beyond the prize money, the Asia Cup holds immense value for teams in terms of regional pride and momentum heading into the global stage. For India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, it’s an opportunity to sharpen their T20I squads. For teams like UAE, Oman, and Hong Kong, it’s a chance to showcase their talent on one of the biggest stages in Asian cricket.

With high-stakes encounters, increased prize money, and the possibility of record-breaking performances, the Asia Cup 2025 promises to be one of the most memorable editions in the tournament’s history.

Also Read:

Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List