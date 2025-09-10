Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format

The Asia Cup 2025 kicks off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, with eight teams competing in the third-ever T20 edition of the tournament. While fans are eager to see new talents in action, the history of the Asia Cup T20 format already has some incredible batting milestones. Since the first T20 edition in 2016, several batters have left their mark with consistent performances, match-winning knocks, and record-breaking scores.

Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 History

1. Virat Kohli (India) – 429 Runs

Virat Kohli sits at the top of the charts, with 429 runs in just 9 innings, averaging a phenomenal 85.80. His highest score came against Afghanistan in 2022, when he smashed an unbeaten 122, his maiden T20I century. Although Kohli will not be part of the 2025 edition, his record remains unmatched.

2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 281 Runs

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was instrumental in his team’s 2022 campaign, scoring 281 runs in 6 innings at an average of 56.20. His best knock was 78 against Hong Kong*, helping Pakistan reach the final that year. Rizwan, however, misses out on the 2025 edition.

3. Rohit Sharma (India) – 271 Runs

India’s World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma has been a reliable performer in the Asia Cup T20 format. With 271 runs across 9 innings, Rohit has played key knocks at the top, including a blistering 83 against Bangladesh in Mirpur during the 2016 edition.

4. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan) – 196 Runs

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran made headlines in 2022 with 196 runs in 5 innings, averaging over 65. His consistency and calmness at the crease were highlighted by a fighting 64 against India* in the Super Four stage.

5. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka) – 191 Runs

Rajapaksa was one of the heroes of Sri Lanka’s 2022 title-winning run. He scored191 runs in 6 innings, averaging 47.75. His most memorable knock came in the final against Pakistan, where his unbeaten 71 sealed victory and the Asia Cup trophy.

Complete List: Top 10 Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format

Rank Player Country Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 1 Virat Kohli India 10 9 429 122* 2 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 6 6 281 78* 3 Rohit Sharma India 9 9 271 83 4 Babar Hayat Hong Kong 5 5 235 122 5 Ibrahim Zadran Afghanistan 5 5 196 64* 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka 6 6 191 71* 7 Sabbir Rahman Bangladesh 6 6 181 80 8 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan 8 8 176 60* 9 Muhammad Usman UAE 7 7 176 46 10 Mahmudullah Bangladesh 7 7 173 36*

Important Details:

India dominates the top run-scorers list with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Emerging nations like Afghanistan and Hong Kong have produced notable performers in Ibrahim Zadran and Babar Hayat.

Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa played a title-winning role in 2022, proving the importance of impact knocks in T20 cricket.

As Asia Cup 2025 unfolds in the UAE, fans will be keen to see if new batters can break into this elite list or even challenge Virat Kohli’s long-standing record.

