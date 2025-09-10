Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records

The Asia Cup 2025, the 17th edition of the prestigious continental tournament, begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The opening clash features Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, while the final is scheduled for September 28.
For the first time in Asia Cup history, the tournament will feature eight teams. Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. This year’s event will be played in the T20 format, serving as valuable preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
A Brief History of the Asia Cup
The Asia Cup began in 1984 in the UAE with India defeating Sri Lanka to become the inaugural champions. Since then, the tournament has grown into one of the biggest cricketing spectacles in the region, showcasing classic rivalries and emerging talents.
India has been the most successful team, lifting the trophy 8 times.
Sri Lanka is close behind with 6 titles.
Pakistan has won it twice.
Bangladesh has reached the final on three occasions but is yet to win.
The most recent edition, Asia Cup 2023, was played in the ODI format where India dominated Sri Lanka, bowling them out for just 50 runs to secure their record-extending eighth title.
Asia Cup Winners & Runners-up List (1984–2025)
|Edition
|Year
|Winner
|Won By
|Runner-up
|Host
|17th
|2025
|-
|-
|-
|UAE
|16th
|2023
|India
|10 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka/Pakistan
|15th
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|23 runs
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|14th
|2018
|India
|3 wickets
|Bangladesh
|UAE
|13th
|2016
|India
|8 wickets
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|12th
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Bangladesh
|11th
|2012
|Pakistan
|2 runs
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh
|10th
|2010
|India
|81 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|9th
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|100 runs
|India
|Pakistan
|8th
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|25 runs
|India
|Sri Lanka
|7th
|2000
|Pakistan
|39 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|6th
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|8 wickets
|India
|Sri Lanka
|5th
|1995
|India
|8 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|4th
|1990-91
|India
|7 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|India
|3rd
|1988
|India
|6 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|2nd
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|5 wickets
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|1st
|1984
|India
|By runs
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
Asia Cup Winners with Captains, Man of the Match & Player of the Tournament
|Year
|Winner
|Captain
|Man of the Match
|Player of the Tournament
|2025
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2023
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Mohammed Siraj
|Kuldeep Yadav
|2022
|Sri Lanka
|Dasun Shanaka
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|2018
|India
|Rohit Sharma
|Litton Das
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2016
|India
|MS Dhoni
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Sabbir Rahman
|2014
|Sri Lanka
|Angelo Mathews
|Lasith Malinga
|Lahiru Thirimanne
|2012
|Pakistan
|Misbah-ul-Haq
|Shahid Afridi
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2010
|India
|MS Dhoni
|Dinesh Karthik
|Shahid Afridi
|2008
|Sri Lanka
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Ajantha Mendis
|Ajantha Mendis
|2004
|Sri Lanka
|Marvan Atapattu
|Marvan Atapattu
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|2000
|Pakistan
|Moin Khan
|Moin Khan
|Mohammad Yousuf
|1997
|Sri Lanka
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|Marvan Atapattu
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1995
|India
|M. Azharuddin
|M. Azharuddin
|Navjot Sidhu
|1990-91
|India
|M. Azharuddin
|M. Azharuddin
|-
|1988
|India
|Dilip Vengsarkar
|Navjot Sidhu
|Navjot Sidhu
|1986
|Sri Lanka
|Duleep Mendis
|Javed Miandad
|Arjuna Ranatunga
|1984
|India
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Surinder Khanna
|-
Most Successful Teams in Asia Cup History
|Team
|Titles
|Winning Years
|India
|8
|1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
|Pakistan
|2
|2000, 2012
The Asia Cup has been a symbol of Asian cricketing dominance for over four decades. From India’s inaugural triumph in 1984 to their emphatic win in 2023, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s glorious moments, the tournament has produced unforgettable rivalries and legendary performances.
With the 2025 edition introducing an expanded format with 8 teams, fans can expect even more thrilling encounters. As India aim for a record-extending 9th title and other teams look to rewrite history, the Asia Cup continues to be one of cricket’s most celebrated tournaments.
