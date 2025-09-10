Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records

The Asia Cup 2025, the 17th edition of the prestigious continental tournament, begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The opening clash features Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, while the final is scheduled for September 28.

For the first time in Asia Cup history, the tournament will feature eight teams. Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. This year’s event will be played in the T20 format, serving as valuable preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

A Brief History of the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup began in 1984 in the UAE with India defeating Sri Lanka to become the inaugural champions. Since then, the tournament has grown into one of the biggest cricketing spectacles in the region, showcasing classic rivalries and emerging talents.

India has been the most successful team, lifting the trophy 8 times.

Sri Lanka is close behind with 6 titles.

Pakistan has won it twice.

Bangladesh has reached the final on three occasions but is yet to win.

The most recent edition, Asia Cup 2023, was played in the ODI format where India dominated Sri Lanka, bowling them out for just 50 runs to secure their record-extending eighth title.

Asia Cup Winners & Runners-up List (1984–2025)

Edition Year Winner Won By Runner-up Host 17th 2025 - - - UAE 16th 2023 India 10 wickets Sri Lanka Sri Lanka/Pakistan 15th 2022 Sri Lanka 23 runs Pakistan Sri Lanka 14th 2018 India 3 wickets Bangladesh UAE 13th 2016 India 8 wickets Bangladesh Bangladesh 12th 2014 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Bangladesh 11th 2012 Pakistan 2 runs Bangladesh Bangladesh 10th 2010 India 81 runs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 9th 2008 Sri Lanka 100 runs India Pakistan 8th 2004 Sri Lanka 25 runs India Sri Lanka 7th 2000 Pakistan 39 runs Sri Lanka Bangladesh 6th 1997 Sri Lanka 8 wickets India Sri Lanka 5th 1995 India 8 wickets Sri Lanka UAE 4th 1990-91 India 7 wickets Sri Lanka India 3rd 1988 India 6 wickets Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2nd 1986 Sri Lanka 5 wickets Pakistan Sri Lanka 1st 1984 India By runs Sri Lanka UAE

Asia Cup Winners with Captains, Man of the Match & Player of the Tournament

Year Winner Captain Man of the Match Player of the Tournament 2025 - - - - 2023 India Rohit Sharma Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav 2022 Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka Bhanuka Rajapaksa Wanindu Hasaranga 2018 India Rohit Sharma Litton Das Shikhar Dhawan 2016 India MS Dhoni Shikhar Dhawan Sabbir Rahman 2014 Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews Lasith Malinga Lahiru Thirimanne 2012 Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq Shahid Afridi Shakib Al Hasan 2010 India MS Dhoni Dinesh Karthik Shahid Afridi 2008 Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene Ajantha Mendis Ajantha Mendis 2004 Sri Lanka Marvan Atapattu Marvan Atapattu Sanath Jayasuriya 2000 Pakistan Moin Khan Moin Khan Mohammad Yousuf 1997 Sri Lanka Arjuna Ranatunga Marvan Atapattu Arjuna Ranatunga 1995 India M. Azharuddin M. Azharuddin Navjot Sidhu 1990-91 India M. Azharuddin M. Azharuddin - 1988 India Dilip Vengsarkar Navjot Sidhu Navjot Sidhu 1986 Sri Lanka Duleep Mendis Javed Miandad Arjuna Ranatunga 1984 India Sunil Gavaskar Surinder Khanna -

Most Successful Teams in Asia Cup History

Team Titles Winning Years India 8 1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023 Sri Lanka 6 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022 Pakistan 2 2000, 2012

The Asia Cup has been a symbol of Asian cricketing dominance for over four decades. From India’s inaugural triumph in 1984 to their emphatic win in 2023, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s glorious moments, the tournament has produced unforgettable rivalries and legendary performances.

With the 2025 edition introducing an expanded format with 8 teams, fans can expect even more thrilling encounters. As India aim for a record-extending 9th title and other teams look to rewrite history, the Asia Cup continues to be one of cricket’s most celebrated tournaments.

