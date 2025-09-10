Subscribe

Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records

The Asia Cup, first played in 1984, has grown into Asia’s premier cricket tournament. India leads the charts with 8 titles, followed by Sri Lanka with 6 and Pakistan with 2. From iconic finals to thrilling upsets.

Abhilasha Pathak
The Asia Cup 2025, the 17th edition of the prestigious continental tournament, begins on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The opening clash features Afghanistan vs Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi, while the final is scheduled for September 28.

For the first time in Asia Cup history, the tournament will feature eight teams. Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B features Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh. This year’s event will be played in the T20 format, serving as valuable preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

A Brief History of the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup began in 1984 in the UAE with India defeating Sri Lanka to become the inaugural champions. Since then, the tournament has grown into one of the biggest cricketing spectacles in the region, showcasing classic rivalries and emerging talents.

  • India has been the most successful team, lifting the trophy 8 times.

  • Sri Lanka is close behind with 6 titles.

  • Pakistan has won it twice.

  • Bangladesh has reached the final on three occasions but is yet to win.

The most recent edition, Asia Cup 2023, was played in the ODI format where India dominated Sri Lanka, bowling them out for just 50 runs to secure their record-extending eighth title.

Asia Cup Winners & Runners-up List (1984–2025)

EditionYearWinnerWon ByRunner-upHost
17th2025---UAE
16th2023India10 wicketsSri LankaSri Lanka/Pakistan
15th2022Sri Lanka23 runsPakistanSri Lanka
14th2018India3 wicketsBangladeshUAE
13th2016India8 wicketsBangladeshBangladesh
12th2014Sri Lanka5 wicketsPakistanBangladesh
11th2012Pakistan2 runsBangladeshBangladesh
10th2010India81 runsSri LankaSri Lanka
9th2008Sri Lanka100 runsIndiaPakistan
8th2004Sri Lanka25 runsIndiaSri Lanka
7th2000Pakistan39 runsSri LankaBangladesh
6th1997Sri Lanka8 wicketsIndiaSri Lanka
5th1995India8 wicketsSri LankaUAE
4th1990-91India7 wicketsSri LankaIndia
3rd1988India6 wicketsSri LankaBangladesh
2nd1986Sri Lanka5 wicketsPakistanSri Lanka
1st1984IndiaBy runsSri LankaUAE

Asia Cup Winners with Captains, Man of the Match & Player of the Tournament

YearWinnerCaptainMan of the MatchPlayer of the Tournament
2025----
2023IndiaRohit SharmaMohammed SirajKuldeep Yadav
2022Sri LankaDasun ShanakaBhanuka RajapaksaWanindu Hasaranga
2018IndiaRohit SharmaLitton DasShikhar Dhawan
2016IndiaMS DhoniShikhar DhawanSabbir Rahman
2014Sri LankaAngelo MathewsLasith MalingaLahiru Thirimanne
2012PakistanMisbah-ul-HaqShahid AfridiShakib Al Hasan
2010IndiaMS DhoniDinesh KarthikShahid Afridi
2008Sri LankaMahela JayawardeneAjantha MendisAjantha Mendis
2004Sri LankaMarvan AtapattuMarvan AtapattuSanath Jayasuriya
2000PakistanMoin KhanMoin KhanMohammad Yousuf
1997Sri LankaArjuna RanatungaMarvan AtapattuArjuna Ranatunga
1995IndiaM. AzharuddinM. AzharuddinNavjot Sidhu
1990-91IndiaM. AzharuddinM. Azharuddin-
1988IndiaDilip VengsarkarNavjot SidhuNavjot Sidhu
1986Sri LankaDuleep MendisJaved MiandadArjuna Ranatunga
1984IndiaSunil GavaskarSurinder Khanna-

Most Successful Teams in Asia Cup History

TeamTitlesWinning Years
India81984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023
Sri Lanka61986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022
Pakistan22000, 2012

The Asia Cup has been a symbol of Asian cricketing dominance for over four decades. From India’s inaugural triumph in 1984 to their emphatic win in 2023, and Sri Lanka and Pakistan’s glorious moments, the tournament has produced unforgettable rivalries and legendary performances.

With the 2025 edition introducing an expanded format with 8 teams, fans can expect even more thrilling encounters. As India aim for a record-extending 9th title and other teams look to rewrite history, the Asia Cup continues to be one of cricket’s most celebrated tournaments.

