Cricket is more than just a sport in Asia; it is a way of life. The Asia Cup, a biennial cricket tournament organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is one of the most highly anticipated events in the cricketing calendar. The tournament, which first started in 1984, is the only competition in the world that pits the best teams from one continent against each other. Over the years, the tournament has grown to include six teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan. The 15th edition of the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates from 27th August to 11th September 2022, with six teams vying for the title. Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the tournament, beating Pakistan in a thrilling final by 23 runs. In this article, we will take a look at the Asia Cup Winners List from 1984 to 2022, along with the runner-up and the hosting country for each edition of the tournament.