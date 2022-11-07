Asian Boxing Championship: Shiva Thapa Ensures Medal For India

India's Shiva Thapa secured at least a bronze medal at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 with a 4-1 victory over South Korea's Minsu Choi in the 63.5kg category quarter-finals in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.

A semi-final outing by the London 2012 Olympian and 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa give him a chance to fetch his sixth medal at the Asian Championships, making him the first male boxer in the history of the continental meet to achieve this feat.

Thapa, who had won silver in 2017 and 2021 apart from winning bronze in 2015 and 2019, will be up against 2019 gold medallist Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in the semi-final on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships being held in Amman, Jordan after defeating South Korea's Haengseok Lee in the quarterfinal bout of 57 kg (featherweight) category.

Hussamuddin defeated his opponent 5-0 in a dominant fashion. With his win, he has assured India of their 6th medal in the championship.

"6TH MEDAL CONFIRMED! What a show @Hussamboxer, keep it up. #AsianChampionships #PunchMeinHaiDum #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Indian boxer Ananta Chopade suffered a defeat in the quarterfinal clash of the 54 kg (bantamweight) category. He lost the match by 0-4.