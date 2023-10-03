Sports

Asian Games 2023: India's Annu Rani Clinches Gold In Women’s Javelin Throw

This victory added to India's gold medal tally at the Asian Games, bringing it to a total of 15 gold medals.
Asian Games 2023: India's Annu Rani Clinches Gold In Women’s Javelin Throw
Asian Games 2023: India's Annu Rani Clinches Gold In Women’s Javelin Throw
Pratidin Time

India's Annu Rani secured the gold medal in the women's javelin throw event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. Rani's impressive throw measured 69.92 meters, securing her the top spot on the podium.

This victory added to India's gold medal tally at the Asian Games, bringing it to a total of 15 gold medals. Sri Lanka's Nadeesha Dilhan Lekamge Hatarabage claimed the silver medal with a throw of 61.57 meters, while China's Huihui Lyu secured the bronze with a throw of 61.29 meters.

Annu Rani's remarkable performance saw her steadily improving throughout the competition. She started with a throw of 56.99 meters in her first attempt, followed by a 60+ meter throw. However, it was her outstanding 61.28-meter throw in the second attempt that put her in medal contention.

Asian Games 2023: India's Annu Rani Clinches Gold In Women’s Javelin Throw
Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Punches Her Way Into Finals; Secures Paris Olympics Quota
Javelin throw
Asian Games 2023
Annu Rani

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sports>>sports/asian-games-2023-indias-annu-rani-clinches-gold-in-womens-javelin-throw
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com