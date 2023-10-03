Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Punches Her Way Into Finals; Secures Paris Olympics Quota

Ace pugilist from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday has punched her way into the finals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in China’s Hangzhou becoming the fourth Indian boxer to secure the Paris 2024 Olympics quota.
In the women’s 75kg boxing event, Borgohain defeated Thailand’s Baison Maneekon in the semi-finals to confirm her spot in the gold medal match scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
With this win in the semi-finals, Borgohain has joined Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar and Parveen Hooda in securing a Paris Olympics quota.
Confirming her Paris Olympics quota, the official X handle of Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted, "Lovely game by LOVLINA 's Boxer @LovlinaBorgohai conquers her semifinal bout and marches into the 75kg FINAL"
"Despite a tough match, our champ not only won the bout but also bagged the #Paris2024 Olympics quote in Boxing," the post added.