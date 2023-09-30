Sports

Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Enters Semi-Finals; Qualifies for Paris Olympics

Borgohain qualified for the Paris Olympics to be held in the year 2024.
Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Enters Semi-Finals; Qualifies for Paris Olympics
Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Enters Semi-Finals; Qualifies for Paris Olympics
Pratidin Time

Ace Indian pugilist from Assam, Lovlina Borgohain punched her way into the semi-finals on Saturday in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 held in China.

Borgohain defeated Suyeon Seong from South Korea with a resounding 5:0 victory by points in the Women's 75kg Quarter Final.

With this win in the quarter-finals, Borgohain qualified for the Paris Olympics to be held in the year 2024.

Meanwhile, the official X handle of Sports Authority of India (SAI) posted, "Lovlina punches her way into the semi-finals at #AsianGames2022! In a fierce showdown at the Women's 75kg Quarter Final, #TOPSchemeAthlete @LovlinaBorgohai triumphed over Seong S. with a resounding 5:0 victory by points! All the best, champ."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the pugilist hailing from the state. He posted a picture of Lovlina from the ring with the caption, "Keep up the performance Lovlina! 5-0 against South Korea is truly a terrific knockout and a befitting entry into the semi finals for BharatAtAG22."

Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain Enters Semi-Finals; Qualifies for Paris Olympics
Asian Games: Indian Shooters Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil Clinch Gold; Breaks World Record
Lovlina Borgohain

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sports>>sports/asian-games-2023-lovlina-borgohain-advances-into-semi-finals
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com