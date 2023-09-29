Asian Games: Indian Shooters Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil Clinch Gold; Breaks World Record

On the other hand, Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak won a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women's team event today.

Adding a feat to India's shooting legacy, 17-year-old Palak clinched the gold medal and Esha won the silver medal in the event. Palak won the gold with 242.1 points and also created a new Asian Games record in her category, smashing China's record from 2018. Meanwhile, Esha won the silver medal with 239.7 points.