Asian Games: Indian Shooters Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil Clinch Gold; Breaks World Record

India clinched their 7th gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday with the shooting contingent breaking records in the 50 m rifle men's 3P event.
The Indian shooters team comprising of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran secured the gold medal at the 50 m rifle men's 3P event with a score of 1769 points.
Meanwhile, the silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points. With their score, India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by USA since last year.
The SAI media took to platform X and wrote, “1st gold for the day India's M 50m Rifle 3Ps team, featuring the trio - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, @KusaleSwapnil, and Akhil Sheoran, secured the gold medal today, beginning the day on a golden note! Let's shower our champions with applause and heartfelt congratulations for this remarkable achievement!”
On the other hand, Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak won a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women's team event today.
Adding a feat to India's shooting legacy, 17-year-old Palak clinched the gold medal and Esha won the silver medal in the event. Palak won the gold with 242.1 points and also created a new Asian Games record in her category, smashing China's record from 2018. Meanwhile, Esha won the silver medal with 239.7 points.