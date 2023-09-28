Assam Lad Bags 2 Medals At World Arm Wrestling Championship In Malaysia

Assam lad Mrinmoy Talukdar made his parents and the whole state proud on the international stage when he bagged two medals - a gold and a silver - at the World Arm Wrestling Championship 2023 in Malaysia.
The event was organised by the International Federation of Arm Wrestling (IFA) from September 25 to October 1 in which more than 700 participants from more than 30 countries from around the world took part.
Mrinmoy, a class nine student was born to father Raju Talukdar and Himadri Medhi Talukdar, and is a resident of Assam's Dibrugarh. He was coached by Arup Rajkonwar at Sparrow Arm Wrestling Academy in Dibrugarh.
According to information received, he won the gold medal in the right hand event and silver medal in the left hand event in the 63 kilogram and Under 15 category.