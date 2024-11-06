Asmita Rugby League 2024 To Kick Off In Assam's Tamulpur

The Asmita Rugby League is set to continue its thrilling journey with the next edition scheduled for November 9 and 10, 2024, at Goreswar Higher Secondary School in Tamulpur, Assam. This exciting tournament will feature approximately 288 athletes competing across three categories—Under 15, Under 18, and Senior—representing 24 teams.
With a total prize pool of Rs 3 lakh and conduct costs amounting to Rs 2.6 lakh, the event promises to be a major celebration of women’s rugby. The Asmita Rugby League forms part of the Khelo India Asmita Leagues, which span 18 sports disciplines nationwide at inter-district, zonal, and national levels.
The initiative is a key component of the Promotion of Sports among Women under the Khelo India scheme, designed to encourage increased female participation in sports and offer competitive exposure. By organizing these leagues, the scheme provides vital platforms for young women to showcase their athletic abilities.
The tournament in Assam marks another milestone in the growth of women’s rugby in India. It continues to empower female athletes and offers them an opportunity to shine on a national stage. The prize money, totalling Rs 3 lakh, will be disbursed via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode by the Sports Authority of India, while the National Sports Federation has received a grant of Rs 2.6 lakh to support the event.
The competition will officially commence on November 9 in the presence of Pankaj Chakraborty, Deputy Commissioner of Tamulpur district, underscoring the importance of the event for both local and national sports communities.