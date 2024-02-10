Indian Rugby Football Union Announces Launch of Franchise-Based Rugby Premier League

Speaking on the historic announcement, the President of Indian Rugby Football Union, Mr Rahul Bose said “This is a landmark moment for India and Indian Rugby. Rugby is one of the biggest sports globally and India has been making steady progress in the sport for the last few years. This strengthened our belief that now is the right time for us to take the leap towards starting a professional league in India. We are confident that the RPL will be a game changer for Indian Rugby by providing our players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world and showcase their talent. The RPL will be a world class product.”