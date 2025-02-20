Asomiya Pratidin Storms into Final of TG Baruah Memorial Media Cricket Tournament

Defending champions Asomiya Pratidin has secured a spot in the final of the TG Baruah Memorial Media Cricket Tournament after a dominant 106-run victory over News Live in the semi-final.

Batting first, Asomiya Pratidin posted a competitive total of 188/5, with Sourav Saikia top-scoring at 37 runs, followed by Parthib Hazarika’s unbeaten 34 and Jagjit Singh’s 32.

In response, News Live collapsed to 82 all out in just 12.2 overs, struggling against a disciplined bowling attack. Tauhid Ali Talukdar emerged as the standout performer, earning the ‘Man of the Match’ title for his all-round performance—scoring 29 runs off 25 balls and claiming 3 wickets for 14 runs.

With this victory, Asomiya Pratidin advances to the final, where they will aim to defend their title tomorrow.

