Bangladesh Win Toss, Elect to Bat Against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their opening Group A fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

Led by Rohit Sharma, India entered the tournament as one of the top contenders, having finished as runners-up in the 2017 edition. The team also reached the final of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after an unbeaten 10-match streak but fell short in the summit clash. They come into the tournament on the back of a dominant 3-0 ODI series victory over England at home.

While India will be without star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the return of Mohammed Shami strengthens the pace attack, which also includes Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Hardik Pandya.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressing optimism about his team's chances in the tournament.

"We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions. All eight teams in the tournament are quality sides, and we believe we have the ability to compete at the highest level," Shanto said.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

