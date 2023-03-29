Asomiya Pratidin Storms into NE Media T-20 Cricket Tournament Finals

Asomiya Pratidin entered the finals of the ongoing North East Media T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating Doordarshan Kendra by six wickets in the second semi-final match at the Judge's Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Batting first in today's match, Doordarshan amassed a total of 154 runs, which was successfully chased down by the latter after losing four wickets at the 18.5 over.

For Asomiya Pratidin, Towhid clobbered an unbeaten knock of 80 runs, while, Parthiv Hazarika scored 12 runs and Jagjit Singh 16.

For Doordarshan, Palash Kumar Roy scored 51 runs, while, S Banerjee and Hemant Talukdar scored 31 and 28 runs respectively.

Asomiya Pratidin, Wasim Ahmed took three wickets, Towhid took two wickets, while, Parthiv Hazarika, Bitopan Konwar and Avinash Thakuria took one wicket each.

Towhid was awarded as the Man of the Match.

With this win, Asomiya Pratidin will now be facing ND24 in the final on Thursday.