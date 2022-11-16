Assam Sits 2nd On Medals Tally As NE Olympic Games Conclude

The second iteration of North East Olympic Games being held in Meghalaya, concluded on Wednesday with Assam performing exceptionally.

The contingent from Assam was very successful overall at the sporting event in Shillong.

In total, Assam managed to bring home 79 gold medals, 61 silver medals and a further 61 bronze medals across various events.

The total medals collected by Assam stood at 201, taking the state to second spot in overall rankings.

Moreover, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma presented the team medal for being the second best team to the Assam contingent.