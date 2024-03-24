Sports

Assam Athletes Shine With Impressive Medal Haul at North East Games 2024

Assam athletes shine at North East Games 2024 with impressive medal haul. The contingent clinches third position overall, winning 40 gold and 50 silver medals.
Assam Athletes Shine With Impressive Medal Haul at North East Games 2024
Assam Athletes Shine With Impressive Medal Haul at North East Games 2024
Pratidin Time

Assam athletes showcased exceptional talent at the North East Games 2024 in Nagaland, clinching a notable third position in the overall medal tally.

The impressive haul included 40 gold medals and 50 silver medals, highlighting the depth of talent within the Assam contingent. The boxing team particularly stood out, securing four gold medals, five silver medals, and six bronze medals.

In wrestling, Pritima Khaklary claimed silver in the 53kg category, while Domoni Uzir and Anisha Basumutary secured bronze medals. Ashik Pingua added another silver in the 57kg category, with Ranjoy Daimary and Basanta Patgiri contributing bronze medals, bringing the total wrestling medal count to two silver and four bronze.

The Assam Women’s Basketball Team also made their mark, earning a well-deserved bronze. The Assam Olympic Association praised the athletes' performance, emphasizing the majority of participants being beginners, showing promise for the future. Manipur topped the medal tally, followed by hosts Nagaland.

Assam Athletes Shine With Impressive Medal Haul at North East Games 2024
Paris Olympics 2024: Sharath Kamal India's Flagbearer, Mary Kom Chef de Mission
Assam Athletes
North East Games 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sports>>sports/assam-athletes-shine-with-impressive-medal-haul-at-north-east-games-2024
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com