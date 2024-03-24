Assam Athletes Shine With Impressive Medal Haul at North East Games 2024

Assam athletes showcased exceptional talent at the North East Games 2024 in Nagaland, clinching a notable third position in the overall medal tally.
The impressive haul included 40 gold medals and 50 silver medals, highlighting the depth of talent within the Assam contingent. The boxing team particularly stood out, securing four gold medals, five silver medals, and six bronze medals.
In wrestling, Pritima Khaklary claimed silver in the 53kg category, while Domoni Uzir and Anisha Basumutary secured bronze medals. Ashik Pingua added another silver in the 57kg category, with Ranjoy Daimary and Basanta Patgiri contributing bronze medals, bringing the total wrestling medal count to two silver and four bronze.
The Assam Women’s Basketball Team also made their mark, earning a well-deserved bronze. The Assam Olympic Association praised the athletes' performance, emphasizing the majority of participants being beginners, showing promise for the future. Manipur topped the medal tally, followed by hosts Nagaland.