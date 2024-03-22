Paris Olympics 2024: Sharath Kamal India's Flagbearer, Mary Kom Chef de Mission

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday, March 21, unveiled the key figures who will lead India's contingent at the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics. Renowned table tennis player Sharath Kamal has been named as the flagbearer for the event, scheduled to commence on July 26.
Boxing legend Mary Kom will take charge as the Chef de Mission, overseeing the Indian delegation at the Paris Olympic Games. This marks a continuation of her leadership role, having previously led alongside men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
In a statement, the IOA emphasized that these appointments reflect a strategic blend of experience, expertise, and leadership essential for ensuring the success of athletes on the global stage. Mary Kom's remarkable journey and unwavering commitment to sports make her an ideal choice to guide and mentor India's athletes at the Olympics.
"These appointments represent a blend of experience, expertise, and leadership that will contribute significantly to the success of putting athletes on the global stages," the IOA press release said. "Leading the delegation as the Chef de Mission will be none other than the iconic boxer, Mary Kom. Her unparalleled dedication to sports and inspiring journey make her a natural choice to guide and mentor our athletes at the Olympics."
Key Indian officials at Paris Olympics 2024:
Flagbearer - Sharath Kamal
Chef de Mission - Mary Kom
Deputy Chef de Mission - Shiva Keshavan
In-charge of shooting village operations - Gagan Narang
Chief Medical Officer - Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala
IOA's Press Attache - G Rajaraman
Social Media Head - Sarvesh Kedia
IOA President PT Usha expressed her satisfaction with the selection, highlighting the distinguished and capable team of officials tasked with leading India's contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Their collective expertise, dedication, and passion for sports are expected to inspire athletes to strive for excellence and bring glory to the nation.
"We are delighted to have such a distinguished and capable team of officials leading our contingent for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," IOA president PT Usha said on key officials' appointments. "Their expertise, dedication and passion for sports will undoubtedly inspire our athletes to achieve their best and make the nation proud."