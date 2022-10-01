Assam Bag 4 Medals at National Games in Gujarat

Assam bagged at least four medals at the ongoing National Games held in Gujarat.

Sprinter Amlan Borgohain bagged gold medal in 100m race. Borgohain finished the race within 10.38 seconds.

Assam cyclist Chayanika Gogoi won silver medal in 10km category.

Meanwhile, Nayanmoni Saikia bagged bronze in lawn bowls and Popi Hazarika won silver medal in 59kg category weightlifting.

The 36th National Games is being held in the state of Gujarat for the very first time between September 29 and October 12.

Nearly 15,000 sportspersons, coaches, and officials from across the country are participating in 36 sports disciplines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Games at Narendra Modi Stadium.