Assam Basketball Team Suspended Temporarily for Leaving Playground Mid-Match

The Assam basketball men’s team has been suspended for a period of one year barring the team from participating in any match for a year.

This decision was taken by the Assam Olympic Association after the team left the playground in the middle of a match.

The incident took place during the final match of the team at the Northeast Olympic Games in Shillong.

The basket ball team has been suspended for a year, restricting them from playing any match of the association. The team’s coach and manager have also been suspended in connection to this.

Notably, the Assam Olympic Association has already sent a notice to the basketball association.