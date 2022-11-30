Assam Beaten By Maharashtra In Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final

Despite a valiant effort, the Assam team lost in the semi-final stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Facing one of the strongest teams in Maharashtra, the team from Assam fell short by 12 runs. Chasing a target of 351, Assam managed to score 338 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs.

Having won the toss, Assam skipper Kunal Saikia put Maharashtra to bat first. Buoyed by two centurions in captain Rituraj Gaikwad and Ankit Bawne, who scored 168 and 110, respectively, Maharashtra put up a total of 350 for the loss of seven wickets.

In reply, Assam were bundled for 338, falling short by just 12 runs after showing a fighting spirit. Swarupam Purkayastha top scored for Assam with 95 runs followed by Sibsankar Roy who scored 78 and Rishav Das scored 53 runs.

Throughout the tournament, facing tough opponents, the Assam team had managed to defeat them against all odds.

Earlier in the tournament, Assam defeated Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Vidarbha, Meghalaya, Jharkhand and Rajasthan to make their way into the semi-finals.