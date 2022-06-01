Assam Boy Wins National Table Tennis Championship

Assam boy Priyanuj Bhattacharya has brought laurels to the state by lifting the trophy of 83rd Cadet and Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships held at the Abhay Prashal Indoor Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.

Priyanuj won the final of the Under-15 Youth Boys singles by defeating Naman Bhatnagar of Himachal Pradesh 4-2.

Both Priyanuj and Naman trained at TTF in Delhi, know each other’s game well, and it was hardly surprising that they dished out a healthy fight. Priyanuj held a match-point, but Naman came too close for his comfort. In the end, the Assam boy prevailed to win the sixth game 12-10 to win the National crown.

This title has been won by an athlete from Assam after a gap of ten years. According to reports, Birdie Boro was the last winner from Assam who won the Sub-Junior National Table Tennis Championships in 2012.

This achievement by Priyanuj has made the Assam Table Tennis fraternity proud of him. It will also boost other young players.

Assam Table Tennis Association (ATTA) President Pijush Hazarika, Secretary Mr Tridib Duvarah and all executive members of ATTA has congratulated Priyanuj for the achievement.

