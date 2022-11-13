Assam Becomes Champion in Golf at NE Olympic Games 2022

Assam became the champion in Golf on Sunday at Northeast Olympic Games 2022 held in Meghalaya.

The state bagged five gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals in the event.

The five gold medal winners in different categories of Golf are:

Snigdha Goswami, Jakir Hussain, Biki Dutta, Sanjeev Jaiswal (Team Event)

Snigdha Goswami (Ladies)

Jakir Hussain (Mid Amateur)

Deben Bhumiz (Professional)

Snigdha Goswami (Overall Individual)

The two Silver medal winners in different categories are:

Biki Dutta (Amateur)

Jakir Hussain (Overall Individual)

The two Bronze medal winners in different categories are:

Nagesh Singh (Super Senior)

Deepraj Chetia (Professional)

So far, in the medals tally at the Olympic Games, Assam is ranking in the first position with 46 medals.