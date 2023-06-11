Assam CM Hands Appointment Letters To Medal Winners Of 36th National Games 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed heartfelt gratitude to the state's exceptional sportspersons who brought laurels to the state by securing prominent positions in the 36th National Games held in Gujarat in 2022.
The Chief Minister also extended his appreciation to the athletes for their remarkable performance and dedication.
During the ceremony, nine outstanding sportspersons from Assam were awarded appointment letters for government jobs as promised by the CM on September 23, 2022.
In a tweet the Chief Minister wrote, “Today I had the pleasure to hand over appointment letters to medal winners of 2022 National Games. Ananya Saikia, Adnita Kakati, Ankushita Boro, Sanma Brahma, Rongila Daimary, Bikram Changmai, Dipankar Sarmah, Bangita Hazarika & Ananda Narzary- all the best!”
The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to supporting and encouraging athletes by providing them with employment opportunities that recognize their talent and hard work.
Among the notable achievements, the Chief Minister thanked seven climbers, including Bhaskar Baruah and Jayanta Nath, who successfully conquered the majestic Mount Kangchenjunga.
To honor their extraordinary feat, a cheque of Rs 5 lakh was presented to both of the climbers, while the remaining climbers received a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh each. The Chief Minister commended their determination and indomitable spirit, which served as an inspiration to the entire nation.
Highlighting the state government's focus on promoting sports and fostering a culture of athleticism, the Chief Minister announced a grand initiative to organize five matches in over 27,000 villages across Assam. These games will be held on a state-to-state and district-to-district basis, providing a platform for athletes from various regions to showcase their skills.
This three-month sporting extravaganza is scheduled to commence in October and is expected to witness the participation of numerous talented individuals from different corners of the state.
The Chief Minister emphasized that these initiatives reflect the government's ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for sports in Assam.
By recognizing and supporting talented athletes, the government aims to nurture a generation of passionate sportspeople who will bring glory to the state on national and international platforms.
The Chief Minister's words resonated with the sportspersons and the gathered audience, reinforcing the state's commitment to sports development. As Assam continues to celebrate the achievements of its talented athletes, the government's unwavering support and recognition serve as a catalyst for their future endeavors, inspiring the youth to pursue their dreams in the realm of sports.