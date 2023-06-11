Assam’s Ashmita Chaliha Shines at International Badminton Tournament in Maldives

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Ashmita Chaliha, a young badminton prodigy from Assam, has secured the Women's singles title at Maldives International Challenge badminton tournament.
Chaliha defeated Tasnim Mir in the women's singles by 19-21, 21-17 and 21-11.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged Ashmita's achievement on his official Twitter handle.
CM Sarma wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Ashmita Chaliha on winning the Women's singles title at the Maldives International Challenge badminton tournament. You have made Assam and India proud through your feat! Wishing you good luck for your future endeavors.”
The Maldives International Challenge badminton tournament took place from June 5 to June 10 at the Male’ Sports Complex in Maldives.
The tournament is categorized as an International Challenge event and is sanctioned by Badminton Asia and the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
The tournament featured five events: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.