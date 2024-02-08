Assam CM Launches Logo and Mascot for Khelo India University Games 2024

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of investing in youth through sports, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, said, “Assam has been the sports destination of the Northeast, having successfully hosted mega events like the South East Asian Games, the second edition of Khelo India Youth Games and most recently the Khel Maharan where over 6 lakh youth registered to participate. With Olympic stars like Lovlina Borgohain hailing from our state, our focus on youth development has been at the forefront of our efforts to put Assam on the world map.”