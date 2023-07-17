Assam CM Reviews Preparedness for Smooth Conduct of 132nd Edition of Durand Cup

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reviewed preparedness for the conduct of the Durand Cup in Guwahati and Kokrajhar. Representatives of all concerned departments were present.
The football tournament is all set to kick off on August 3, 2023, with Guwahati hosting nine matches, with a Northeast derby between local side Northeast United FC (NEUFC) and debutants Shillong Lajong scheduled as the first game on the evening of August 4, 2023.
All games, including one quarter final knockout game will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The finals are scheduled for September 3, 2023 in Kolkata.
The 132nd edition of the legendary Durand Cup football tournament, organised by the Indian Army on behalf of the three services is the only cup tournament in the country which pits Service Teams along with the top teams from different divisions of Indian Football.
This time the Durand Cup will have 24 teams, up from 20 last time, including all 12 Indian Super League (ISL) sides. Service teams from neighbouring foreign countries of Bangladesh and Nepal, will also be participating in the legacy tournament, making foreign participation in the legendary tournament happening after a long gap of 27 years.
Earlier last Saturday, Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa on behalf of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the three Durand Cup Trophies in a grand ceremony here at a city hotel.