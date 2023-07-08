Can India Qualify For FIFA 2026?

Later in the year, the Indian football team will take part in Merdeka Cup, which is scheduled be held in Malaysia from October 14 to 17. The men-in-blue will compete with Palestine, Lebanon and host nation Malaysia in the cup.

In the recent FIFA world rankings, the team climbed up to 100 from 101. After December, 2018, this is the first time when the team made it to the top 100 rankings.

Moreover, there are chances that star player Sunil Chhetri might take retirement on or before 2026, in that light; will the emerging young players be able to replace his legacy in FIFA 2026?