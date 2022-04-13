Assam Contingent Bags 38 Medals At National Finswimming Championship

Contestants from Assam made the state proud, bagging a total of 38 medals at the recently concluded 5th National Finswimming Championships held at Dr. S. N. Medical College in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The championship was organised by ‘The Capital Sports’ and held under the Underwater Sports Association of India. The two day championship was held on April 9 and 10.

Seven boys from the state bagged a total of 22 medals, while among girls; four participants brought back 16 medals.

Among boys, Khyatimonta Gogoi got three gold and two silver, Meeraz Hussain bagged two gold, two silver, and a bronze, Samiran Nath won one gold and three bronze, Santosh Narzary bagged two silver, Firmino Emon Lalung won two silver and a bronze, Ahiran Pal Borgohain got one silver and one bronze, and Kaushik Ranjan Kalita won a bronze medal.